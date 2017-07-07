SA’s gross reserves climb in June as dollar falters
SA’s gross foreign reserves, which include gold and foreign exchange, rose in June as the value of the dollar declined against major currencies such as the euro.
Gross reserves rose $111m to $47.35bn in June, according to the Reserve Bank data released on Friday. This was up from $47.24bn in May.
The dollar weakened 1.75% to 1.14 to the euro during review period and was also weaker against the pound and the rand.
The Bank said in a statement that foreign exchange payments made on behalf of the government and a decline in the gold price partially offset the increase in gross reserves.
The gold price declined 1.80% to $1,243.56/oz during June.
Foreign exchange reserves are an important indicator of a country’s ability to repay foreign debt in the short term and are used for currency defence. Reserves are also taken into account when determining a country’s credit rating.
The international liquidity position increased $219m to $42.24bn, partly due to an increase in gold reserves.
