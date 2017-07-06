Economy

Sacci index shows business surprisingly resilient

06 July 2017 - 12:22 Sunita Menon
Picture: ISTOCK
According to the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci), business confidence improved in June, despite political developments, policy uncertainty and the credit rating downgrades.

The Sacci business confidence index rose 1.7 index points to 94.9 in June, up from 93.2 in May 2017 but 0.2 index points lower than in June 2016.

Sacci said on Thursday: "Given an unpredictable economic and political situation, business remained resilient and proved perseverant."

The business confidence index is informed by deliberations on economic policy that could adversely affect investor and business confidence. "A realistic approach that enhances the outlook for the private sector and its ability to mobilise capital could turn the economy away from faltering further."

The business confidence index averaged 95 in the first six months of 2017 compared with 93.6 in the first six months of 2016 and 93.3 in the second half of 2016.

Sacci said: "To find a way out of a recession given a less fortunate credit rating makes it a matter of urgency.

"In this context, business and households will have to be convinced of the road ahead before confidence will recover."

The Sacci report comes after the Bureau of Economic Research’s business confidence index, which indicated that business confidence was at the lowest level since the 2008-09 financial crisis.

