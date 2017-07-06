IMF warns SA over the economy’s vulnerability

On Thursday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned SA that its economy is extremely vulnerable to external shocks and funding shortfalls, although it stuck by its earlier growth forecast of 1% this year.

In an executive report following a country visit in the last week of June, the IMF also said policy uncertainty linked to political turbulence would weigh on business and consumer confidence.

SA’s economy entered recession in the first quarter of 2017 and is suffering from an unemployment rate of close to 28%. Bitter divisions inside the ANC as the contest to replace President Jacob Zuma intensifies have also raised investor fears that policy to revive growth would take a back seat.

"Following last year’s near-standstill in economic activity, growth is projected to increase to 1% in 2017 and 1.2% in 2018, still insufficient to keep pace with the rising population," the IMF said in the report.

Investor confidence has been subdued by political uncertainty following the axing of respected finance minister Pravin Gordhan in March and subsequent credit downgrades to sub-investment grade. It has also been rattled by worries over the Reserve Bank’s future independence, and by plans for the redistribution of land.

GDP contracted 0.7% in the first quarter after contracting 0.3% in the fourth quarter of 2016, dragging the economy into its first recession in nearly a decade. "External and domestic contexts could result in significant shocks ... especially if accompanied by further downgrades of local currency sovereign credit ratings to below investment grade," the IMF said. It also noted that low growth has taken a toll on the state of the public finances, increasing government debt, and that the government’s balance sheet is also exposed to sizable contingent liabilities from state-owned enterprises.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, under pressure to detail plans to turn the economy around and avoid credit downgrades deeper into junk, said last week that the country may be forced to seek outside financial assistance if the economy kept sinking.

This week he announced a R2.3bn bailout of state-owned South African Airways, one of a clutch of state firms heavily dependent on government guarantees totaling nearly R500bn, about a third of total state expenditure.

Reuters