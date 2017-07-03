BUSINESS DAY TV: Consumers feeling more stressed than they did last year

BDTV: And the depth of the concern when its people at the top who are concerned. But apart from rising unemployment there was high cost of living, low salary increases, excessive debt and poor financial planning which was surprising, one?

RB: The salary increase I think is linked to that unemployment … people understand that they’re not going to get inflation increases and we all know that we have different inflation for our own basket of goods relative to what our employers might choose to give us. That is certainly coming through in the findings.

BDTV: What is poor financial planning mean and who’s responsibility is it actually?

RB: What’s quite interesting if I just take a step back, is we then break down the data to understand which groups of people are feeling most vulnerable. And we’re not seeing the poorer people feeling most vulnerable, we’re not necessarily seeing the lesser educated people feeling less vulnerable. It actually comes out to being those people who don’t budget, those people who don’t have a financial plan who end up being financially vulnerable. Because those are the people who are likely to get into too much debt, and then being unable to service that debt and you get into that debt spiral and you deplete your entire balance sheet, which is of great concern for us because fundamentally we’re there to try and help people retire comfortably.

BDTV: Who’s fault is that? Obviously you can’t abrogate responsibility but there are regulations in place which are supposed to stop consumers getting into excessive debt, are they at fault?

RB: Yes, I think this is a very complex problem. I certainly feel education around financial issues is a key problem in SA. In many instances as financial services companies, we understand some of these issues better than the consumers and so products are forced upon them that are not always appropriate and then consequently we have the wrong sorts of behaviours. For example, the reason that we do this is that there’s no point to promoting a retirement savings product to somebody who’s in debt. We need to solve that debt issue.

We also think that employers should also be more active in trying to solve this problem because they’ve seen garnishee orders, it comes through in absenteeism in the work place and we’ve done some work to actually demonstrate that we’re losing around R38bn per year as SA to lost productive work time and a large driver of this happens to be this indebtedness problem at the moment.

BDTV: But under the Twin Peaks regime for financial regulation they are making a more concerted effort for financial education and it is certainly much needed. I want to focus on one off those subcategories in your index, which is debt servicing levels. The index is down to 50.16, 50 dangerous level?

RB: Absolutely, people are realising now that they’re struggling to service those debts and we’re pretty much at the bottom of the interest-rate cycle. So when interest rates spike again we’re certainly going to see a problem coming through here and again I don’t think that consumers understand that problem. What we are sort of seeing on the debt servicing side is that we’ve seen a bottoming out of this number simply because people can’t take any more debt, which is very disconcerting. So it’s bottomed out simply because we have hit rock bottom.

BDTV: Debt servicing levels in your survey showed that the figure of 50.16...could have been worse if what people are doing is they are reducing their expenditure to pay off their debts.

RB: And cutting off their savings. So the problem is that the people now no longer have an emergency savings fund to tide them over in the event of a medical emergency or the loss of a family member and the cost of a funeral. So we see that a lot of people are now financially exposed, it just takes something like that to tip you over the edge. A case in point is the fire in Knysna. The mayor in Knysna was saying that only half of the 800 homes that were burnt down were insured. Now something like that is certainly going to tip you completely over the edge.

BDTV: Okay so it’s all rather bleak, Rowan, and what is the outlook? Equally as bleak?

RB: Well it’s very important for us to highlight the issue to make employers understand, to make South African consumers understand. Also, it gives us better insight in terms of how we can be assisting our clients and hopefully turn this around because this vicious cycle can very quickly become a virtuous cycle if we start to save again. And we desperately need that investment in the country to build projects to spur employment again.

BDTV: Yes, and at the moment it’s looking rather dismal, new investment isn’t coming in and what will make consumer confidence and business confidence turn? There doesn’t seem to be anything out there which is going to be the turning point but maybe there is a little bit of good news, inflation is moderating, and uncertainty gets people to baton down the hatches, but what else could there be to get that sentiment changed?

RB: Unfortunately, because this is a lead indicator it shows us that it’s going to be tough for longer but hopefully as a country we can get things going again and that confidence will come through. But the simple message here is, have a budget, understand your budget, have a financial plan and you can work yourself out of this.

BDTV: And baton down the hatches …