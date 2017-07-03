Economy

BMI expects partial recovery in consumer spending

03 July 2017 - 13:33 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Consumer spending Consumer spending will experience a partial recovery in 2017, according to BMI Research, citing easing inflation pressures.

But consumer spending would remain below potential in the medium term, from 2017 to 2021, according to BMI Research’s forecast, released on Monday.

It put real household spending growth at 0.7% for 2017, after a 1.7% contraction in 2016.

"Household spending in SA will grow at an average annual rate of 8% over our forecast period — increasing from R2-trillion in 2017 to R2.8-trillion in 2021," BMI Research said.

It said household spending over the medium-term forecast period would be bolstered by "significant income gains".

Consumer spending accounts for the lion’s share of SA’s economy, which slipped into a technical recession in the first quarter of 2017.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
SARS has a bigger mountain of paperwork for you ...
Economy
2.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Moyane to launch tax season
Economy
3.
Manufacturing suffers sharp decline in June
Economy
4.
Falling fuel prices are good news for motorists ...
Economy
5.
SA records trade surplus of R9.5bn in May
Economy

Related Articles

Japanese business confidence at three-year high, tankan survey shows
World / Asia

Economic slowdown hits Chesanyama-owner Gold Brands
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Rand weakens on sharp fall in second-quarter manufacturing PMI data
Markets

Manufacturing suffers sharp decline in June
Economy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.