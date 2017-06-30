Private sector credit grows more than expected in May

SA’s private sector credit growth increased more than expected in May, suggesting an improvement in consumer spending and confidence.

Growth in extension of credit to the private sector — consumers and business — grew to an annualised 6.69% in May, its best level since September 2016, and compared with 5.9% in April, Reserve Bank data showed on Friday.

The outcome exceeded most analyst expectations for growth of 5.9%-6%.

Before the release of the data, Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan said she expected the reading to remain unchanged at 5.9% in May.

Growth in M3 money supply, the Bank’s broadest measure of how much money is circulating in the economy, also grew — to 5.98% from 5.34% in April. Trading Economics had forecast growth of 5.3%.

When money supply increases, it typically increases the availability of loans, which individuals and businesses use to make purchases. The higher the money supply growth, the higher the growth in available funds.

Conversely, if money supply growth slows, it can have a negative effect on economic growth by leading to tighter lending.