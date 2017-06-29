Mkhwebane and Buthelezi could be why Reserve Bank is delaying interest rate cut
A 25-basis-points cut in interest rates may have been delayed by attacks on the Reserve Bank’s independence by the deputy finance minister and public protector, BMI Research said in a note on Thursday morning.
Due to cooling inflation and weaker-than-expected economic growth, BMI said it had changed its view that the South African Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee would hold the repo rate at 7% during 2017, saying that it would be cut to 6.75%.
SA’s central bank would have made this cut sooner if it did not now have to convince international investors and ratings agencies that it remained an independent body.
"As such, even as inflation cools toward the middle of the target band, and growth remains sluggish, the Bank may delay actions until it becomes unimpeachably clear that any cut has been taken for economic reasons, than under political pressure," BMI said.
On Wednesday, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago applied to the High Court in Pretoria to review and set aside Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s order that Parliament amend the Constitution to remove inflation targeting from the central bank’s mandate.
Mkhwebane’s order to rewrite the Constitution is also being challenged in court by Parliament.
Speaking at the Gordon Institute of Business Science in Johannesburg in his first solo public address on June 26, Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi reiterated Mkhwebane’s view, saying that while inflation targeting might be good for developed economies, it was bad for emerging economies such as SA.
BMI said usually falling inflation and a stagnating economy "would suggest a rapid pace of easing", but because of the political attack the Reserve Bank finds itself under, "we believe that cuts will occur on a gradual timeline".
"The Reserve Bank has shown itself to have a relatively cautious approach to adjusting the benchmark repo rate, and recent statements by the governor have stressed that the bank is unlikely to act before inflation nears the mid-range of the bank’s 3% to 6% target band.
"This policy preference will only be further reinforced by current political developments in SA, which we see as likely to encourage a hardening of the Bank’s position."
