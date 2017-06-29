Economy

Food, beverages and tobacco largest contributor to May’s PPI increase

29 June 2017 - 13:24 Sunita Menon
Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Production prices were up slightly in May in line with economists’ expectations.

The annual percentage change in the production price index (PPI) for final manufactured goods was 4.8% in May 2017, compared with 4.6% in April 2017. From March 2017 to April 2017, the PPI for final manufactured goods increased 0.5%.

The main contributors to the annual rate of were food products, beverages and tobacco products (1.9 percentage points) and coke, petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products (1.6 percentage points).

At 25.17%, the food category makes up the largest portion of PPI.

Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan said last week that inflation would lift marginally "with some upward pressure arising from the fuel price component. The May PPI update is also likely to reflect ongoing manufactured food price disinflation and deflation at the agricultural level."

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Mkhwebane and Buthelezi could be why Reserve Bank ...
Economy
2.
Price of white maize falls with glut in SA’s ...
Economy
3.
Let's talk about inflation targeting, says Sfiso ...
Economy
4.
Believe it or not, you are likely to be earning ...
Economy
5.
Unchanged estimate for 2017 maize harvest
Economy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.