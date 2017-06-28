Economy

Believe it or not, you are likely to be earning slightly more than you did last May

28 June 2017 - 14:14 Robert Laing
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Tax increases which took effect in April caused average take-home pay to drop by R124 in May, according to the monthly BankservAfrica disposable salary index released on Wednesday.

May’s average take-home pay, however, was slightly higher than in the same month in 2016 — even with inflation.

Personal taxes increased 8.8% over the year, outpacing a 6.4% growth in banked salaries.

"As salary adjustments are largely based on the inflation rate, much of the increases in nominal salaries are taxed at higher tax rates. This makes it difficult for salaried employees to keep up their lifestyles as the higher tax rate impacts take-home pay," Economists.co.za chief economist Mike Schüssler, who compiles the index for BankservAfrica, said.

Disposable income was also hurt by annual increases in medical scheme rates of 10.3% in May, reported by Statistics SA’s consumer price index.

"Overall, it is likely that the disposable salaries’ underperformance will affect consumer confidence and drive sentiment down in the coming months with retail, domestic tourism and car sales all coming under strain," Schüssler said.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Let's talk about inflation targeting, says Sfiso ...
Economy
2.
Trade and business services lost the most jobs in ...
Economy
3.
Ten things you need to know about inflation ...
Economy
4.
SA leads in push to use capital for social change
Economy
5.
Rob Davies launches Musina cross-border terminal
Economy

Related Articles

How senior execs at JSE Top 100 companies are scraping by on R69 000 a day
Business

Standard Bank takes top spot for wealth services
Companies / Financial Services

Reckless loan relief a benefit of debt review
Business

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.