Trade and business services lost the most jobs in the first quarter

Employment levels fell in the first quarter of 2017, though mining and construction both showed increased.

Employment decreased by 48000 jobs in the first quarter compared with the previous quarter, from 9.692-million in December 2016 to 9.644-million in March 2017, Statistics SA’s quarterly employment statistics report showed on Tuesday.

This biggest drops came from trade, which shed 32,000 jobs, and business services, which shed 23,000 jobs.

Despite the drop, there were 12,000 mores jobs in construction and 8,000 more in mining.

Year-on-year, employment decreased by 0.6% or 58,000 jobs in March 2017 compared with March 2016.

Gross earnings paid to employees also decreased — falling by 3.2% or R19.3bn — due to decreases in the manufacturing, trade, community services, construction, transport and electricity industries.

Quarter-on-quarter, average monthly earnings paid to employees in the formal nonagricultural sector increased marginally, by 0.8%, from R18,536 in November 2016 to R18,687 in February 2017.