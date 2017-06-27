SA leads in push to use capital for social change

For the 2016 barometer, six countries were added to the three surveyed in previous years – Nigeria, Kenya and SA. Giamporcaro said this allowed for a deeper and wider perspective of professional fund managers’ practices across the East, West and southern African regions.

"Southern Africa is home to the majority of [impact] investments, with $325.9bn of assets using at least one impact strategy in 2016. Fund managers in East Africa reported $15.4bn of overall assets and in West Africa another $12.6bn of assets were deploying at least one [impact investing] strategy," said Giamporcaro.

At a country level, SA remains the country with the largest amount of funds and assets dedicated to impact investing. Namibia and Zimbabwe follow well behind in southern Africa.

In East Africa, Kenya dominates Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda, which have less established financial markets, and in West Africa Nigeria has the largest impact investing assets, well ahead of Ghana.

The barometer analysed two categories of professional fund managers: asset managers and private equity and venture capital firms. It scored their investments according to five internationally recognised investment strategies: ESG (environmental, social and governance) integration; investor engagement; screening (positive and negative); sustainability; and impact investing.

"ESG integration into investment decisions remains the leading … strategy employed in these countries," said lead researcher and PhD scholar at the Bertha CentreXolisa Dhlamini.

"Investor engagement, where an investor uses its shareholder or bondholder status to promote positive change in a company’s behaviour, is the next most implemented strategy, while screening, which includes religious and ethical investment practices such as Islamic Finance, remains third."

Dhlamini said asset managers, based predominantly in SA, were leading the ESG effort.