BMI expects government to dig itself deeper and deeper into debt

With unemployment hitting a 14-year high and plunging business confidence likely to keep economic growth constrained, the South African government will continue getting deeper into debt as it spends more than it earns in taxes, BMI Research has warned.

Although the government has said it plans to cut its expenditure ceiling by R10bn in 2018 and a further R16bn in 2019, BMI — which is a member of the Fitch group — questioned if the ANC had the political will to carry this through.

"The ruling party faces a bruising fight between its traditionalist and reformist wings as it heads towards the December national elective conference where a new leader will be selected, which will likely limit appetite to enact unpopular fiscal reforms," it said in a note on Friday morning.

"Perhaps even more pertinent, not only does the ruling ANC potentially lack the political will to enact fiscal consolidation, but increasingly it may also lack the popular credibility to do so.

"[Finance Mininster] Malusi Gigaba’s short term as finance minister has already been dogged by political scandal, including reports that, as the minister of home affairs, he fast-tracked the South African residency of the Gupta family.

"Coupled with the myriad scandals swirling around President Jacob Zuma for alleged corruption, this may undermine the ruling party’s credibility, prompting fierce pushback to fiscal consolidation, or risking an increase in nonpayment of taxes."

The research firm forecasts the government’s fiscal deficit for the 2017 financial year will be about 4% of GDP, widely missing the Treasury’s target of 3.1%.

BMI forecasts SA will manage to narrow its fiscal deficit over the next three years, but not by as much as the Treasury hopes.

After posting government revenue growth of 6.5% in the 2017 financial year, revenue growth is likely to remain relatively constrained, well below the government’s projected 9%, BMI said in Friday’s research note.

"In the past fiscal year, the government overestimated the size of its tax take by R30bn, the biggest gap between expected and actual taxes collected in eight years. This came as personal income tax, customs duties and import VAT [value added tax] all significantly underperformed expectations."