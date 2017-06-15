BUSINESS DAY TV: Cutting rates is only a quick fix for weakness in the economy

RMB economist Isaah Mhlanga talks to Business Day TV about a sharp drop in the RMB/BER business confidence index for the second quarter, and whether it can be attributed to President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle and subsequent credit-rating downgrades

BUSINESS DAY TV: Business confidence has dropped to 2009 recession levels this past quarter, dragged down by weak business activity and concerns over politics.

That’s according to the RMB/BER business confidence index, and joining us in the studio to discuss it further is RMB economist Isaah Mhlanga.

Isaah, so you do point to political uncertainty and the economic policy outlook in the statement today, but you also talk about a persistently weak business activity cycle. Do you think that’s as a result, really, of the changes that we have seen this year, particularly in the Cabinet and the subsequent ratings downgrades?

ISAAH MHLANGA: It’s important to note that yes, the politics could have played a role but if you look in the underlying economic activity within the subsectors it does point to a general weakness in the economy. But of course we also now know that the economy has slipped into a technical recession in the first quarter, and also the unemployment numbers at 27.1%, the highest since 2003. That tells you it’s not just a political sentiment story. General business conditions, demand locally, are weak across the board.

BDTV: With that being the case, Isaah, many are talking about a cut in rates from the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) in order to spur growth, but anaemic growth here is no quick fix this time around and that’s something that you highlight in your release today. So what support do you see a potential rate cut offering?

IM: Yes, it’s an important point, expectations are for a cut from the market but if you just look into the business confidence numbers that we released today, three out of 10 respondents are pessimistic about prevailing business conditions.

What does that mean for the economy? It implies weak growth going forward and that has ramifications for the fiscal policy, it also has ramifications for tax revenue collections which means SARS or National Treasury is unlikely to get the tax revenues which they projected at the beginning of the year. That has a risk for credit rating downgrades further down the line, which means the SARB cannot, perhaps it’s still worried about those further credit ratings downgrades which may impact on the currency, and by implication the inflation outlook.

So perhaps they are still concerned about those risks hence they’re not cutting as yet but they should have cut by now.

BDTV: Given the recent strength we’ve seen in the rand, in fact the strength this year so far do you think it has a little bit of leeway to cut rates without feeding into inflation?

IM: That’s true, they do have leeway to cut rates without feeding into inflation but of course, as I said, the concerns are around the credit-ratings downgrades, which are still outweighing all the other risks. But the general weakness that you see within the economy is of utmost importance and again, cutting rates is a quick fix and the problems of growth are really structural and that requires confidence to be lifted for private sector investment to improve. Without a lift in confidence we are unlikely to see a pick-up in growth that can support the economy.

BDTV: How long before you see confidence levels climbing out of this because certainly when it comes to, and we were talking about it a little earlier, relationship between government and business, it’s coming under increasing strain and pressure. Today’s announcement out of the Chamber of Mines saying that it will not be entering or going to a meeting called by the DMR (Department of Mineral Resources) on the release potentially of the Mining Charter tomorrow, a clear illustration of just how strained a scenario we’re looking at?

IM: That’s true and if you think previously we had a deficit of confidence, now it’s much worse between government and business, so government has to come with a very clear message to business to say, we want you as an equal partner, as an equity holder within every project which government does, and they have to go over and above speaking, they have to lead by example, for instance saying that they part prioritise South African Airways or Eskom or all the other SOEs that continue to fail and drain the fiscus.

Without active steps from government and a clear policy directive with regard to land expropriation, with regard to the mining legislation which is going to be released very soon, if those things are not cleared it’s very difficult to see a CEO of a company who will come and say he is going to come and invest in this country without certainty of policy.

So government must do more and for the past couple of months they have not been doing great, they have been shooting themselves in the foot by what they have been saying.

BDTV: It looks like, as we were saying, like that deficit is going to widen even further tomorrow, the ANC blamed the recession which we had in the first quarter on business and the private sector unwilling to invest, which seems an unfair comment given the state of policy uncertainty at the moment?

IM: I don’t think it’s an unfair comment at all, if you look from a business perspective you require certainty with regard to policy, that’s what you require before you invest. And what you had over the past couple of months, has been policy uncertainty. This is not just us saying it. If you look at ratings agency statements, they have cited a lot of political uncertainty, which hinders the ability of the private sector. So even the credit ratings agencies have cited there are some issues. So it can’t be correct to say business is not doing enough given the current prevailing political uncertainty.

BDTV: Something that you’ve highlighted is the fact that we’ve seen a broad-based drop in confidence levels this time around and that standing as a precursor to the road ahead, how much worse are you anticipating things getting here given these indicators?

IM: Our current focus for the year as a whole is 0.5%. We are still more pessimistic than the rest of the market and given the recent business confidence we are now starting to wonder whether this 0.5% is going to be achievable or not. So we’re even doubting our downbeat or more pessimistic forecast for the rest of the year.

It’s not inconsiderable to see a negative print for the rest of the year. Given where we are we already have first quarter of negative growth, second quarter as well if you look at incoming data, yes retail sales today were a little bit positive but it’s only three out of the seven sectors, that create positive growth on a year on year basis. Which means the other sectors recorded negative growth.

So it’s not completely a positive story out of retail sales. We’re also looking at the manufacturing sector, it didn’t perform very well at the beginning of this quarter which means it’s likely that we may see another negative print for the second quarter. Which then bodes very badly for overall growth for the year.

BDTV: Let’s hope that the ANC pulls something positive out of its hat at its policy conference.