Economy

ECONOMIC TRANSFORMATION

Malusi Gigaba berates black middle class and critics of government

12 June 2017 - 06:00 Sunita Menon
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: REUTERS
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: REUTERS

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has called the black middle class "cowards" for always criticising the government and reiterated the need for black professionals to prioritise radical economic transformation.

Speaking at a Black Management Forum dinner on Friday, Gigaba said: "The black middle class, owing to its junior position in the economic relations, is never heard criticising the conservative vested interests, but will be quick to criticise government for any wrongdoing … because government is easy to pick on and will not apply any sanctions against forces that brought it to be, whatever the unfairness or viciousness of the attack or criticism."

To thunderous applause, Gigaba said there was intense contestation about the content of economic transformation. "We either recoil in our plans or implement so minimalist a transformation that it would amount to no change at all".

On criticism of the ANC, he said the political agenda that undermined economic transformation "is to eventually turn popular opinion against the government of change so that it becomes replaced by a government of the status quo and vested interests".

What is real change in the financial services sector?

Ownership of the financial services sector is not enough; its organisational culture needs to be more in tune with everyday lives of South Africans, ...
Opinion
3 days ago

Gigaba once again emphasised the need for radical economic transformation and reiterated his commitment to the National Development Plan.

Radical economic transformation had failed in the past 23 years and created a situation in which "racially exclusive political and social forces defeated in 1994 [are] continuing to hold political and economic sway".

On recent GDP figures that indicated SA was in a recession, he said "we cannot have a business-as-usual approach". The problems SA faced were structural and the recession reflected the " historical problem of a lopsided structure … a deindustrialising economy, an economy where institutional power to make investment decisions and to price risk is concentrated in the hands of the few", where black people are not key players in value chains.

BUSINESS DAY TV: ‘Banking industry remains well-run but conservative’

Banking Association of SA MD Cas Coovadia discusses the appointment of Dondo Mogajane as director-general for the National Treasury
Business
2 days ago

Populism appeals to desperate politicians, charges Mcebisi Jonas

Former finance minister says the likelihood of ‘crazy policy choices’ are slim, but warns of the threat of growing populism
National
2 days ago

Business: we need new rules of engagement

‘We can’t pretend that nothing has happened. Trust has been broken,’ says Banking Association SA MD Cas Coovadia
Business
3 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Moody's cuts SA by one notch
Economy
2.
SA officially in recession after shock GDP number
Economy
3.
Budget in a nutshell: tax hikes hit South ...
Economy
4.
SA waits for Moody’s credit decision
Economy
5.
Fitch downgrades South Africa to junk status
Economy

Related Articles

BRUCE WHITFIELD: Our eighth downturn: just business as usual
Opinion

Moody's sees political dysfunction, not reform
Business

Nedlac: council of conflict
Features

JONATHAN YUDELOWITZ: South Africans are uniting as war of ideas takes hold
Opinion

World Bank cuts growth forecast over uncertainty
Economy

AYABONGA CAWE: Taxi industry has a place in the debate on radical change
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.