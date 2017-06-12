ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Retail sales will point to availability of cash

It’s another short week, with a public holiday on Friday. While economists will be focused on the aftermath of the Moody’s downgrade announcement, the retail sales figures should provide an idea of how the economy did at the start of the second quarter.

After the lower-than-expected mining and manufacturing production numbers last week, Statistics SA will release the retail sales figures for April on Wednesday. These will indicate how the consumer side of the economy did in April.

Capital Economics economist John Ashbourne said: "April’s activity data suggest that SA’s economy remained weak at the start of Q2. [This] week’s retail sales figures will give us a clearer indication of whether crucial consumer-facing sectors picked up."

In the first quarter, the contraction in retail sales contributed to the negative contribution of the trade, catering and accommodation sector, which declined by 5.9%.