Poultry association concerned over flu in Zimbabwe chickens

South African Poultry Association CEO Kevin Lovell says the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza — known as bird flu — in Zimbabwe’s poultry industry is "very worrying".

The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries announced on Thursday an immediate suspension of all trade in live poultry, meat and eggs from Zimbabwe, saying it was standard practice after the detection of the flu. But the industry also believes little risk is being posed to humans.

"We have heightened inspections of all consignments, including all private and public vehicles at all our ports of entry, especially in and out of Zimbabwe," the department said.

Limpopo’s veterinary authorities were on high alert and had increased surveillance, especially of backyard chickens. "Communities must be extremely vigilant, especially in areas of Limpopo ... that neighbour [on] Zimbabwe and report any unusual mortality of chickens or other birds to the state veterinary services immediately for samples to be collected."

For his part, Lovell said there was "nothing unusual in this". Experts from all parties were working on detecting and managing any possible breakout of the disease in SA and had been aware of the breakout in Zimbabwe since last week.

The department said on Thursday that SA imported "very little [poultry] product" from Zimbabwe. All importers had been notified that their import permits should be returned to the department.

Its veterinary services unit was notified last Friday of the outbreak in a commercial chicken flock in Zimbabwe, the department said.

"The virus has been typed as H5N8. SA keeps a close eye on the notifications reported to the OIE [World Organisation for Animal Health] by trade partners," it said.

The Association of Meat Importers and Exporters in SA did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday. RCL Foods, one of the country’s largest chicken producers, also did not respond to queries.

The department said that keepers of chickens, geese and ducks — including backyard farmers — should observe minimum biosecurity measures to prevent spread of the disease. This included limiting exposure to wild birds by providing poultry feed and water indoors or underneath a low, solid roof.

"Care should be taken to prevent chickens drinking from common water sources where wild birds congregate," the department said.

Commercial farmers are also being encouraged to increase their biosecurity measures, including limiting access to people who may have had contact with birds and chickens in areas off their farms.