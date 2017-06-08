Economy

Manufacturing falls notably in April compared to the year earlier period

08 June 2017 - 14:00 Sunita Menon
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Manufacturing production in April continued to slump compared to same month’s figures in 2016, but the numbers are up on March 2017’s.

Manufacturing production fell 4.1% in April 2017 compared with April 2016.

This comes after positive signs in the Absa Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) last week, which showed that the index climbed up to 51.5 index points in May, after falling to 44.7 in April.

A score above 50 indicates an expanding manufacturing sector.

The decrease was mainly due to lower production in petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products, which contracted by 6.9%, contributing 1.7 percentage points to that loss; motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment, which contracted a dramatic 17.7%, contributing 1.4 percentage points to the decline); glass and nonmetallic mineral products, which was down 10.9%, contributing 0.4 of a percentage point); electrical machinery, which fell 16.8%, contributing 0.3 of a percentage point); and furniture and "other" manufacturing, which contracted 13.6%, contributing 0.3 of a percentage point to the decrease).

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production was up 2.3% in April 2017 compared with March 2017, following month-on-month contractions of 0.4% in March and February.

Mining slows in April as prices soften after March uptick

Seasonally adjusted mining production decreased by 1.6% in April 2017 compared with an increase of 3.7% in March
Economy
3 hours ago

SA is in a recession. Here is what that means

Declining economic activity is never a good thing, but is particularly serious for SA, which needs strong economic growth to tackle unemployment
Opinion
1 day ago

Recession piles pressure on directionless Zuma

Standard Chartered Bank's Chief Africa Economist Razia Khan said the "awful" data showed weakness where it was not expected
Business
1 day ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Economists call for rate cut to ease hardship
Economy
2.
SA officially in recession after shock GDP number
Economy
3.
How SA's shock recession could prompt more ...
Economy
4.
Recession may prompt further downgrades
Economy
5.
BUSINESS DAY TV: Could SA’s recession colour ...
Economy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.