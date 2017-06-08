Manufacturing falls notably in April compared to the year earlier period

Manufacturing production in April continued to slump compared to same month’s figures in 2016, but the numbers are up on March 2017’s.

Manufacturing production fell 4.1% in April 2017 compared with April 2016.

This comes after positive signs in the Absa Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) last week, which showed that the index climbed up to 51.5 index points in May, after falling to 44.7 in April.

A score above 50 indicates an expanding manufacturing sector.

The decrease was mainly due to lower production in petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products, which contracted by 6.9%, contributing 1.7 percentage points to that loss; motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment, which contracted a dramatic 17.7%, contributing 1.4 percentage points to the decline); glass and nonmetallic mineral products, which was down 10.9%, contributing 0.4 of a percentage point); electrical machinery, which fell 16.8%, contributing 0.3 of a percentage point); and furniture and "other" manufacturing, which contracted 13.6%, contributing 0.3 of a percentage point to the decrease).

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production was up 2.3% in April 2017 compared with March 2017, following month-on-month contractions of 0.4% in March and February.