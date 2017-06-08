Economy

Economists call for rate cut to ease hardship

Recession means Reserve Bank policy is behind the curve, say bank analysts

08 June 2017 - 05:58 Sunita Menon
Jason Muscat. Picture: SUPPLIED
Jason Muscat. Picture: SUPPLIED

Economists are calling for the South African Reserve Bank to consider easing interest rates, despite the risks, in the wake of gross domestic product (GDP) figures that show SA has moved into recession.

The 0.7% contraction in the first quarter of 2017 showed consumers were taking strain, with household spending falling 2.3%. Cutting interests rates could help to alleviate the pressure on consumers.

"Consumers are financially constrained, and an interest rate cut, even a 25 basis point easing, would be welcomed as many consumers are very vulnerable financially," Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop said on Wednesday.

Annabel Bishop. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Image: Annabel Bishop. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

"In a recessionary environment, an easier monetary policy stance is normally appropriate, although the problem the Bank has been facing is one partially of stagflation," she said.

Bishop did not expect an interest-rate cut this year and cautioned that a cut of 25 basis points would not significantly turn around confidence, as political and economic policy uncertainty remained a concern.

Senior FNB economic analyst Jason Muscat said rate cuts would boost consumer confidence but a cut was unlikely. FNB was looking to revise down its growth forecast for the year.

The lower risks to the inflation outlook — back in the target band of 3%-6% — mean the consensus is that rate cuts will boost consumer confidence.

Johann Els. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
Image: Johann Els. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

The Reserve Bank forecast 1% growth for 2017 at its monetary policy committee meeting in May. But the bank might revise down its forecast along with other economists. Investec is looking to revise down its GDP growth forecast to closer to 0.5% year on year, from 0.8% previously, for 2017.

Old Mutual Investment Group slashed its annual growth forecast from just above 1% to 0.7% after the GDP figures were announced. The group’s senior economist Johann Els said negative growth was an indication that the Reserve Bank had fallen behind the curve when it came to interest-rate cuts.

"In addition to falling inflation, we have a stronger rand, an improving current account deficit, as well as a far reduced foreign financing need. Now the Bank is also faced with the reality of severe spending weakness," he said on Tuesday.

The Bank would be making a serious policy error if it did not make any cuts, Els said.

Momentum economist Sanisha Packrisamy said while rate cuts would benefit middle-and high-income earners, the prospects were being hampered by noisy politics.

OECD says growth is too tepid to reduce inequality

‘We need a more inclusive, rules-based globalisation that works for all, centred on people’s well-being,’ says OECD chief Angel Gurria
Markets
12 hours ago

BUSINESS DAY TV: Could SA’s recession colour Moody’s ratings review?

Thabi Leoka, economic strategist at Argon Asset Management, speaks about a surprise contraction in first-quarter growth

Economy
17 hours ago

SA is in a recession. Here is what that means

Declining economic activity is never a good thing, but is particularly serious for SA, which needs strong economic growth to tackle unemployment
Opinion
22 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Recession not the only worry

The government needs to infuse the economy with confidence and business needs to capitalise on that confidence and invest
Opinion
1 day ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
How SA's shock recession could prompt more ...
Economy
2.
SA officially in recession after shock GDP number
Economy
3.
Recession may prompt further downgrades
Economy
4.
Week of aggressive share selling takes foreign ...
Economy
5.
S&P warns on political risks in SA
Economy

Related Articles

OECD says growth is too tepid to reduce inequality
Markets

SA is in a recession. Here is what that means
Opinion

Recession piles pressure on directionless Zuma
Business

HILARY JOFFE: Cinderellas shine but stalwarts turn ugly
Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: Recession not the only worry
Opinion / Editorials

How SA's shock recession could prompt more downgrades
Economy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.