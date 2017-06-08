Economists call for rate cut to ease hardship

Economists are calling for the South African Reserve Bank to consider easing interest rates, despite the risks, in the wake of gross domestic product (GDP) figures that show SA has moved into recession.

The 0.7% contraction in the first quarter of 2017 showed consumers were taking strain, with household spending falling 2.3%. Cutting interests rates could help to alleviate the pressure on consumers.

"Consumers are financially constrained, and an interest rate cut, even a 25 basis point easing, would be welcomed as many consumers are very vulnerable financially," Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop said on Wednesday.