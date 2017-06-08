Consolidation necessary to ensure fiscal stability
Further consolidation measures might be necessary in light of the contraction of the economy, which is likely to rein in aggregate growth for 2017, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba warned in Parliament on Thursday.
"Significant risks remain to the achievement of our fiscal targets," Gigaba said in summing up the first debate on the Appropriations Bill in the National Assembly. "The prospect of sustained low growth over the medium term remains the greatest risk to our fiscal policy objectives and limits government’s ability to generate more revenue. Further consolidation measures may be required to ensure fiscal sustainability," Gigaba told MPs.
"The economy today needs strong and focused leadership," he stressed.
Gigaba said the contraction of 0.7% in GDP in the first quarter "introduces significant downward bias in the GDP growth estimates" contained in the 2017 budget review, which forecast growth of 1.3% this year.
"If sustained, [this growth rate] will lead to further decline in GDP per capita and revenue, threatening the affordability of our planned expenditure. This puts more pressure on us, as government, to intensify our growth programme and improve confidence as a matter of urgency."
He said the Cabinet has committed to provide clarity and certainty on key policy issues in the next few weeks, with the aim of unlocking growth in the economy. Concrete timelines for the finalisation of these policies will be announced soon.
Gigaba said the government is also committed to a "speedy response" to the issues raised by credit ratings agencies and reiterated the government’s commitment to reduce the budget deficit over the next three years to 3.3%, and to stabilise debt as a percentage of GDP.
The government is also committed to achieving greater efficiencies and to stabilising the share of the public-sector wage bill of total government expenditure. Personnel trends in all departments are being closely monitored.
The minister said measures are also under consideration to generate more taxes over the medium term. "In the period ahead, government will focus on strengthening budget execution and the in-year monitoring of spending.
"We have to do more with less. Government departments should not expect additional funds from the fiscus, but need to fulfil their mandates within the budgets that have been voted on."
The International Monetary Fund has revised SA’s growth projection this year to 1%, while the World Bank has projected a 0.6% growth rate for this year, down from its previous 1.1%.
The DA, EFF, Congress of the People, African Christian Democratic Party and the Freedom Front Plus objected to the passage of the bill.
DA finance spokesman David Maynier regretted that the ANC did not support the DA’s proposed 405 amendments to the bill, which would have required a reprioritisation spending of R10.8bn. The aim of the proposed amendments is to create more funds for technical vocational training, social grants, fighting crime and corruption, and job creation.
