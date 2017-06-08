Consolidation necessary to ensure fiscal stability

Gigaba said the contraction of 0.7% in GDP in the first quarter "introduces significant downward bias in the GDP growth estimates" contained in the 2017 budget review, which forecast growth of 1.3% this year.

"If sustained, [this growth rate] will lead to further decline in GDP per capita and revenue, threatening the affordability of our planned expenditure. This puts more pressure on us, as government, to intensify our growth programme and improve confidence as a matter of urgency."

He said the Cabinet has committed to provide clarity and certainty on key policy issues in the next few weeks, with the aim of unlocking growth in the economy. Concrete timelines for the finalisation of these policies will be announced soon.

Gigaba said the government is also committed to a "speedy response" to the issues raised by credit ratings agencies and reiterated the government’s commitment to reduce the budget deficit over the next three years to 3.3%, and to stabilise debt as a percentage of GDP.

The government is also committed to achieving greater efficiencies and to stabilising the share of the public-sector wage bill of total government expenditure. Personnel trends in all departments are being closely monitored.