Economy

Bulk exports jump, while uptick in maize and mining bode well for future figures

Bulk exports out of Saldanha for May, which are mostly iron ore, jumped 42.5% to 6.8-million tonnes

08 June 2017 - 17:44 Dominic Preuss
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Bulk exports rose 10.9% in the year to the end of May, to 15.1-million tonnes, Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) said on Thursday.

The data shows that the South African economy will get a boost from a record maize harvest and a recovery in mining production.

The maize harvest will double from 2016 to a record 15.6-million tonnes with an exportable surplus of about 3-million tonnes, while mining production has increased 5.9% from a 5.0% decline in 2016.

Bulk exports out of Saldanha for May, which are mostly iron ore, jumped 42.5% to 6.8-million tonnes, while bulk exports out of Richards Bay — mostly coal — fell 8.6% to 7.0-million.

Bulk exports from other ports, which export bulk agricultural goods such as grains and sugar, rose 9.8% to 1.3-million tonnes.

In the first five months of 2017, bulk export volumes grew 2.9% year on year. The record annual increase in this century was 9.0% set in 2010.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Economists call for rate cut to ease hardship
Economy
2.
SA officially in recession after shock GDP number
Economy
3.
How SA's shock recession could prompt more ...
Economy
4.
Recession may prompt further downgrades
Economy
5.
BUSINESS DAY TV: Could SA’s recession colour ...
Economy

Related Articles

Bulk exports plunge by 24.4% year on year in April
Economy

Bulk exports increase by more than a quarter in the year to March
Economy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.