Economy

Recession may prompt further downgrades

GDP figures show economy shrinking 0.7% in first quarter as trade and manufacturing weigh growth down

BL PREMIUM
07 June 2017 - 05:45 Sunita Menon and Hilary Joffe

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.