BUSINESS DAY TV: Could SA’s recession colour Moody’s ratings review?

BDTV: You highlight some of the surprise factors with one of them being trade, of course. Is it safe to say that there’s a clear link between that and the fall that we’ve seen in household consumption expenditure, because that’s down 1.4% after having increased 1.3% in the previous three months?

TL: That’s correct. So it does speak to, that. You have consumers having been faced with a lot of headwinds, we are seeing retailers shutting and moving back, especially foreign retailers, which has been quite surprising because they recently came into SA. You’re now seeing some of the strong retailers that perform better in the UK, who came here thinking that they would capitalise on our market and suddenly they’re re-thinking their investment strategy. Many of them are indicating that they will go back.

You’re also seeing vehicle sales plummeting and vehicle manufacturing firms are either leaving or speaking of reducing their presence in SA. So that all speaks to the trade side or production side of GDP. Finance was also … finance accounts for about 22% of GDP and that also under-performed and it’s not a sector that’s usually sensitive. So I was quite surprised by how negative the financial sector plunged.

The other one — we did expect manufacturing to fall but I didn’t expect it to fall to that extent again. I’m particularly worried about the manufacturing sector, only because it is very reliant on policy. So over the years we have been ... when we had weaker currency we had hoped that the manufacturing sector could actually benefit from a weaker currency from an export perspective. but this has not happened and research has said that this sector has been stifled by the lack of policy. And also, not forgetting that this is a sector that has been given a lot of incentives by the government.

BDTV: We have seen the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) coming through for May and slightly encouraging, so a rebound from April when we had the Cabinet reshuffle and the ratings downgrades. Do you see green shoots? We’ve had the finance ministry today putting out a statement through National Treasury saying they are starting to see green shoots from improving global growth and stabilising commodity prices and the likes. Are you seeing those green shoots that are going to get us back onto a positive trajectory this year?

TL: Unfortunately, I don’t. I just think a green shoot in these numbers is the fixed investment, so I didn’t expect that to show positive signs and that is encouraging. If I was looking for a green shoot in these very bad or negative numbers, that’s one of them. And it does say that, despite there being a cap in terms of government spending, there seems to be some form of investment happening, which is helping to support the expenditure side of GDP. But how does it filter through and whether it will continue into the next quarters, I’m not sure…

BDTV: Especially where that, too, is dependent on policy certainty…

TL: Exactly.

BDTV: We’ve got the ANC meeting to review its economic policies next month and look at the National Developtment Plan (NDP) agenda as well. What do you see this spurring on that end, if anything?

TL: Yes … I don’t think there is anything wrong with our policies per se, we just need to implement some of our policies. I’ve had a look back at the NDP, which no one really talks about because we moved from there to the nine-point plan to all these, radical economic transformation, so there is a lot that we can learn and implement that would trigger growth. There are some policies that are actually outdated and, unfortunately, those need to be revised. But again, if you’re revising policies you need to revise them to implement them. There is no point in revising and having them sitting in a document without anyone implementing them.

BDTV: Of course, policy and political uncertainty, as well as growth, were the main things highlighted by the ratings agencies. We had Fitch and Standard & Poor’s last week maintaining our ratings which they, of course, downgraded in April. Do you think they would have taken a different view had they seen today’s growth number?

TL: I don’t think so. We’re fortunate that it did come out after their reviews. I don’t believe they would because they don’t look at the next three months or the next quarter. They tend to take a long-term view, but this does change a long-term view, if you are revising down your annual GDP for 2017 then your 2018 GDP needs to be more in line or in sync statistically too. So, if you have 2% in 2018 what will happen, or what do we need to do in order for us to reach that target, and it’s something that they obviously will be watching in terms of the developments in the economy.

It’s something that worries me because I’ve got such a low GDP, and if we continue with such a low GDP throughout the year, we could risk being downgraded because of low performance in terms of GDP. But there are also other factors … what does low GDP mean? It means high unemployment as we saw in the last unemployment figures. It means lower revenue collection, it means that we could then miss our fiscal estimates. So it has a whole effect on numerous variables and hopefully this is not a trend for this year, and there is a small recovery that saves us from that.

BDTV: We’ll wait and see.