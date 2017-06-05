Economy

Motorists can look forward to a small reprieve on fuel prices in June

05 June 2017 - 08:34 Staff Writer
Picture: ISTOCK
South Africans can expect a relatively small drop in fuel prices on Tuesday at midnight with the biggest fall coming in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), down 77c a litre.

Petrol will drop by 25c a litre for both 95 and 93 octane while both grades of diesel will come down by 23c.

A reduction of 22c a litre will be seen in the wholesale price of illuminating paraffin.

The Department of Energy’s central energy fund attributed the fall in fuel prices to both a stronger rand and weaker international oil prices.

The fund sends out data on a daily basis indicating and over- or under-recovery in current prices. These numbers determine the adjustments for the following month. If an under-recovery was recorded prices increase while an over-recovery results in a decrease.

