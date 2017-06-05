ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Quarterly economic growth numbers another hurdle for SA

The consensus expectation is that the economy has fared slightly better in the first quarter of 2017, growing by 1% quarter on quarter on a seasonally adjusted and annualised basis, compared to the 0.3% contraction in the final quarter of 2016.

Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan is forecasting a return to growth of 0.8% quarter on quarter, supported by a continuing recovery in mining and agriculture.

“The dissipation of the drought in most of the country and higher commodity prices are expected to have supported increased activity in the agriculture and mining sectors respectively,” she said.

Manufacturing continues to languish in a deep recession, having contracted for three consecutive quarters, mainly due to weak domestic demand.

Of the 13 forecasters in the Reuters May Econometer poll, only Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) was expecting the economy to have experienced an outright contraction in the first quarter, tipping SA into recession. “The picture looks dire,” said RMB economist Ilke van Zyl, noting that wholesale trade in the first quarter was down 13.1% quarter on quarter. “This sector provides the cement between production and retail. If it’s contracting in real terms … the momentum in the economy is just not there.”

The government had also slammed on the brakes, having experienced a 3% year-on-year contraction in employment growth and a 4% year-on-year drop in expenditure in the first quarter, she noted.

But even if SA avoids dipping into a recession in the first quarter, growth of around 1% quarter on quarter is still well below SA’s long-term average. Economists expect the economy to have slowed further in the second quarter.

Stats SA will release mining and manufacturing production updates for April on Thursday.

Positive momentum is expected to be sustained in the mining sector, although economists expect the higher base established in April 2016 due to the timing of the Easter weekend to suppress this April’s figure to about 3.5% year on year compared to the 15.5% year on year recorded in March.

Trading Economics forecasts a 0.4% contraction in manufacturing while the Bloomberg consensus is for a drop of 1.6%.

Dow Jones Newswires reported Asian stock were mainly lower as a result of profit taking and the expectation that the Dow Jones industrial average would open lower on Monday.

Only the Nikkei was in positive territory at 7.21am, up 0.15%. Australia’s ASX fared worst, last down 0.68%.