Outlook for car sales is foggy, but fall expected

02 June 2017
Five months into the year, and no one seems any the wiser about what will happen to the new-vehicle market in 2017.

Figures released by the Department of Trade and Industry on Thursday showed the market contracted again in May: new-vehicle sales fell 2.6% from May 2016 to 41,783. Cars shed 2.5% to 26,317. Sales of commercial vehicles were also down.

As a result, aggregate sales for the first five months of the year were 1.7% weaker than in 2016, slipping to 124,454. Cars fell 2.3% to 147,924.

The good news is that the decline was much slower than in April, when the market plummeted to 34,978, the lowest monthly figure in more than seven years. But analysts and industry executives are split on sales over the rest of the year.

Standard Bank’s Nicholas Nkosi suggested that the full-year market would shrink up to 2%. "I think what we have seen so far is an indicator of what will continue to happen," he said.

"I see nothing changing."

WesBank’s Rudolf Mahoney said: "There’s too much uncertainty to call the market. It’s too volatile. The latest unemployment figures won’t do anything to improve the mood."

Chevrolet sales plunge 38% in May as GM leaves SA

Overall, the new-vehicle market is depressed, down 2.6% compared to the same month last year, and with an ‘uncertain’ outlook
Companies
15 hours ago

This uncertainty is best summed up by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA, which, in its quarterly review last week, forecast a slight rise in the market. But on Thursday it said it would be "flat at best".

Even this modest assessment was based on the premise that "SA will avoid further credit ratings agencies’ downgrades, that interest rates will not increase over the short to medium term, that economic growth will show modest improvement and that the exchange rate, while volatile, is unlikely to depreciate markedly".

The one optimistic voice was that of Toyota SA CEO Andrew Kirby, who suggested the market could grow 2% to 3% in 2017 "as long as there is a relatively stable environment".

Consumers seem unconvinced. Mahoney reported that the proportion of customers seeking fixed-interest-rate finance had risen from 50% to 60% since March, suggesting that although interest rates are stable for now, many people do not think they will stay so.

