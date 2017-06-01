Economy

S&P expected to keep SA's rating unchanged

The ratings agency could affirm SA’s rand-denominated credit rating one level above junk at BBB-, a move that would allay fears of the bulk of government debt also falling

01 June 2017 - 16:42 Staff Writer
Ratings agency S&P Global Ratings. Picture: REUTERS
S&P Global Ratings, which cut SA’s sovereign credit rating for foreign currency-denominated debt to junk on April 3 — four days after President Jacob Zuma replaced Pravin Gordhan with Malusi Gigaba as finance minister — is expected to keep its rating unchanged on Friday at its scheduled review.

The ratings agency could also affirm SA’s rand-denominated credit rating one level above junk at BBB-, a move that wpuld allay fears that the bulk of the government’s debt would also fall into junk status.

SA is still awaiting Moody’s sovereign credit rating, which it postponed revising on April 3, from Baa2, which is equivalent to BBB in S&P’s and Fitch’s notation and two levels above junk. Moody’s placed SA on negative watch, indicating that a downgrade is likely.

Fitch, which cut its sovereign rating for SA to junk on April 7, may also issue an updated report within the next few days.

