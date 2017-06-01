Global ranking shows SA is punching below its weight

SA has fallen one notch down a ranking of the world’s most competitive countries, reflecting its lack of sustainable growth as well as high levels of structural unemployment and lack of access to quality education.

SA now ranks 53 of 63 countries, down from 52, on the competitiveness index compiled by Swiss business school IMD, with Hong Kong again top of the table. Venezuela was rooted at the bottom.

SA ranks particularly poorly on employment, where it is bottom of the table, as well as on the quality of its technological infrastructure and health and environment. The country has for the past five years been stuck in the 52 to 53 range on the ranking by the IMD, which uses both hard data and a perception survey of senior management to rank "the extent to which a country allows private entrepreneurs to create sustainable value for citizens".

IMD chief economist and head of operations Christos Cabolis said the ranking on employment was very alarming and some of the institutional issues were also of concern, particularly corruption, transparency and gender inequality.