Absa PMI rebounds from post-reshuffle slump, but shows bad news on jobs

After a slump in April following the Cabinet reshuffle and credit rating downgrades, the seasonally adjusted Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) recovered in May.

The index climbed to 51.5 index points in May after falling to 44.7 in April.

A score above 50 indicates an expanding manufacturing sector.

Absa said in a statement on Thursday: "The rebound in May suggests that, as expected, April’s deterioration was driven by a souring of sentiment, rather than significant month-on-month movements in demand and activity."

The new sales orders index rose to 54.1 in May from 44.4 in April and 52.9 in the first quarter.

The business activity index also rose above the neutral 50-point mark, to 52.3 points in May.

Meanwhile, the employment index declined from 50.3 points in April to 47.4 in May.

Purchasing managers were also more upbeat about expected business conditions in six months’ time, with that indicator reaching 61.4 points from 55.8 in April.

Absa added: "While the improvement is encouraging, the index remains well below levels seen in the first quarter of 2017."