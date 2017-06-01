Economy

Absa PMI rebounds from post-reshuffle slump, but shows bad news on jobs

01 June 2017 - 11:34 Sunita Menon
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

After a slump in April following the Cabinet reshuffle and credit rating downgrades, the seasonally adjusted Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) recovered in May.

The index climbed to 51.5 index points in May after falling to 44.7 in April.

A score above 50 indicates an expanding manufacturing sector.

Absa said in a statement on Thursday: "The rebound in May suggests that, as expected, April’s deterioration was driven by a souring of sentiment, rather than significant month-on-month movements in demand and activity."

The new sales orders index rose to 54.1 in May from 44.4 in April and 52.9 in the first quarter.

The business activity index also rose above the neutral 50-point mark, to 52.3 points in May.

Meanwhile, the employment index declined from 50.3 points in April to 47.4 in May.

Purchasing managers were also more upbeat about expected business conditions in six months’ time, with that indicator reaching 61.4 points from 55.8 in April.

Absa added: "While the improvement is encouraging, the index remains well below levels seen in the first quarter of 2017."

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Global ranking shows SA is punching below its ...
Economy
2.
Trade surplus shrinks, with both imports and ...
Economy
3.
‘We all know what sparked that off’, Cyril ...
Economy
4.
HSBC says it’s a good time to buy into SA
Economy
5.
Reserve Bank considers insuring people’s savings
Economy

Related Articles

SA's economy: into a stormy future
Features

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.