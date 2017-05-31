Economy

Trade surplus shrinks, with both imports and exports falling

31 May 2017 - 14:30 Staff Writer
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

SA’s trade balance came in worse than expected on Wednesday, when the South African Revenue Service (SARS) announced a surplus of R5.08bn for April.

The year-to-date surplus of R9.89bn compares with a year-to-date deficit of R26.39bn a year ago.

Exports fell 9.2% from March to R91.78bn. Imports were also lower, falling to R86.7bn.

The surplus compares with a revised March surplus of R11.28bn. It was previously reported as R11.44bn.

The Bloomberg consensus was for a surplus of R7.4bn while Trading Economics forecast one of R5.5bn.

While the surplus is positive for the current account, it is not necessarily good news for the economy, with many commentators saying it points to depressed activity — borne out by the fact that both imports and exports were lower in April than in March.

KwaZulu Cruise Terminal is preferred bidder for Durban Cruise Terminal

The firm will be responsible for the design‚ financing‚ construction‚ operation‚ maintenance and transfer of a cruise terminal facility for 25 years ...
Business
22 hours ago

EDITORIAL: SA’s stalling motor sector

This is not a time when SA can afford to lose any more employment or investment
Opinion
9 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
‘We all know what sparked that off’, Cyril ...
Economy
2.
HSBC says it’s a good time to buy into SA
Economy
3.
Reserve Bank considers insuring people’s savings
Economy
4.
Private sector credit extension rises at fastest ...
Economy
5.
Budget in a nutshell: tax hikes hit South ...
Economy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.