Private sector credit extension rises at fastest pace since October

SA’s private sector credit extension rose at its fastest pace since October in April, beating market forecasts.

Last week, Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan said in a note that she expected an improvement in the April data due to a technical adjustment.

"Specifically, there was a technical correction to the household credit data in April 2016 pertaining to the inclusion of new African Bank data. Discounting the effect of this technical adjustment, the underlying trend in household credit growth is likely to have remained subdued," he said.

Growth in extension of credit to the private sector — consumers and business — rose to an annualised 5.90% in April, its best level since October. This compared with 4.98% in March, the Reserve Bank data showed on Tuesday.

Growth in M3 money supply, the Bank’s broadest measure of how much money is circulating in the economy, also slowed — to 5.33% from 5.62% in March.

When money supply increases, it typically increases the availability of loans, which individuals and businesses use to make purchases. The higher the money supply growth, the higher the growth in available funds.

Conversely, if money supply growth slows, it can have a negative effect on economic growth by leading to tighter lending.