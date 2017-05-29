Frank talk as state of SA is assessed

Business, labour and the ANC all made frank assessments about the state of SA last week when they met with representatives of S&P Global Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch.

Business identified the governance of state-owned entities, particularly Eskom, and rising contingent liabilities as being among the main risks to SA’s fiscal consolidation.

Goldman Sachs MD Colin Coleman, who was in the business delegation that met with the sovereign credit ratings agencies when they were in SA, said: "We shared our views in depth ... the risks are accentuated in the context of slow growth of around 1%.

"[The] ratings agencies also focused on business confidence and business assistance to government to drive the structural economic reform agenda."

The breakdown in trust between business and the government in the aftermath of the midnight Cabinet reshuffle was also a matter of focus.

"We updated the ratings agencies on the proposal business discussed with the president, which we’re expecting a response to in June. Among the proposals [is a call] for the president’s consideration for a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture and the recall of the board of Eskom," he said.

Federation of Unions of SA general secretary Dennis George said: "We told Fitch that the [ANC national executive committee had] ... to remove [President Jacob] Zuma."

Enoch Godongwana, who chairs the ANC subcommittee on economic transformation, said: "Ratings agencies are concerned about ... fiscal consolidation, fiscal policy and growth. They also expressed concern about the political impact on those factors."