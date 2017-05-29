ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Main focus on S&P credit rating update
S&P Global Ratings provides an update on its scheduled review of SA
It’s a busy week, with the market on the lookout for S&P Global Ratings’ scheduled sovereign credit rating update on SA, expected on Friday.
S&P, which slashed the country’s foreign currency denominated debt to sub-investment grade, or junk status, in April, is to provide an update on its scheduled review of the country.
S&P might do a number of things including affirming its April decision to downgrade SA’s foreign currency debt to junk and placing the country on negative outlook.
The Reserve Bank warned at its financial stability review earlier in May that SA was at high risk of further credit rating downgrades, which would affect the economy.
The big issue is whether or not SA’s rand-denominated debt is downgraded — should this happen, it would trigger an investor exodus.
Moody’s Investors Service, which placed SA on a 90-day review in April, is due to give an update on the country in the first week of June.
The South African Revenue Service will on Tuesday release the country’s trade figures.
Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan predicted that the trade balance would remain in surplus for April at R8bn, versus the R11.4bn recorded in March. The cumulative surplus for the first quarter of 2017 is expected to come in at R5bn, compared to the R24.3bn deficit in the first quarter of 2016.
On Wednesday, private sector credit extension is due. The next day, Thursday, the purchasing managers index (PMI) for May is expected.
Kaplan said: "There is scope for an increase in the manufacturing PMI in May, to 48.7 from 44.7 in April."
The Quarterly Labour Force Survey is also expected on Thursday from Statistics SA.
Trading Economics forecasts that the survey will reflect a marginal increase in the unemployment rate to 26.7%, from 26.5% in the fourth quarter of 2016.
Tourism, which is becoming an increasingly key sector of the economy, and migration data are also out on Thursday.
First National Bank economist Mamello Matikinca said: "Inbound tourism numbers have been robust as visitor numbers from the US, Europe and the East continue to increase as growth in those economies improves and we expect to see a continuation of this trend."
