Reserve Bank rate cut rests on inflation below 6% over the next few years
Outlook risks ‘could deteriorate amid uncertainty’
The Reserve Bank will consider cutting interest rates only when it sees evidence the decline in the inflation rate to below 6% can be sustained over the next few years.
The Bank’s monetary policy committee kept rates on hold, as expected, despite an improvement in the short-term inflation outlook, saying on Thursday in the highly uncertain environment "the risks to the outlook could easily deteriorate".
Though the rand is slightly stronger against the dollar than it was at the time of the committee’s previous meeting, in March, the committee warned the rand was vulnerable to further ratings downgrades, especially of SA’s local currency ratings. It was also vulnerable to changes in global risk sentiment to emerging markets.
As consumer and producer price inflation were below market expectations over the past two months and the rand strengthened, the market had started to price in possible interest rate cuts later in 2017.
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said those who expected a cut later in 2017 were "running ahead of themselves". The committee was still uncomfortable that the Bank’s inflation forecast was in the upper end of the 3%-6% target range, he said.
He cautioned the committee had to focus on the outlook over 12-18 months. Markets should look at the 2018 and 2019 inflation forecasts.
The Bank now expected 2017 inflation to average 5.7%, down from 5.9% at the time of the committee’s March meeting.
Lower international oil prices and lower electricity price increases helped to lower the forecasts, even though the Bank had lifted its 2017 and 2018 food price inflation forecasts.
The Reserve Bank saw the outlook for the South African economy as being weaker than before, with the recent ratings downgrades likely to curb domestic investment spending.
It has cut its growth forecasts by 0.2 percentage points in 2017 and 2018, with the economy expected to grow at 1% in 2017, rising to 1.5% in 2018 and 1.7% in 2019. The Bank’s revised 2017 forecast is in line with that of the IMF, which recently raised its forecast to 1% from 0,8%, but it is now at the optimistic end of expectations, with many economists projecting growth of well below 1% in 2017.
Asked if the Bank had come under any pressure to revisit the inflation targeting policy, Kganyago said it had not.
Please login or register to comment.