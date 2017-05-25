Hilary Joffe Editor-at-large
Many ANC proposals in discussion documents worth debate, says Credit Suisse

The bank considers 70 of the 108 ANC’s statements and proposals as positive for growth, productivity and investment

25 May 2017 - 04:54 Hilary Joffe
Picture: DAILY DISPATCH/PHILLIP NOTHNAGEL

Credit Suisse has trawled through the nine discussion documents the ANC has tabled ahead of its policy conference and concluded that 70 of the 108 statements and proposals are positive for growth, productivity and investment.

Only eight are negative, with the rest neutral.

The bank’s researchers caution, though, that almost half of the positive statements "have elements over which investors have doubts". These would be about whether the ANC is committed to implementing the proposals, whether they can be funded or whether they will have unintended consequences.

In a report on the ANC’s policy and leadership disputes, Credit Suisse research analyst Carlos Teixeira writes that the nine discussion documents "do not reveal much that is radical, in our assessment", even though the ANC has for years called for radical transformation of society and the economy.

Teixeira said there was much in the ANC documents that was worth debate and analysis.

"We are, however, concerned that this will not happen at the ANC’s policy conference, which could be used by factions to strengthen positions for the party’s leadership battle."

The report judges most of the pronouncements in the economic transformation document to be positive, but identifies negatives in the ANC’s strategy and tactics document. One example is a proposal that pension funds and trade union investments should be managed in line with the imperatives of development.

Credit Suisse expresses concern that this could see the reintroduction of prescribed assets and warns that pension fund investments should be managed to achieve the highest possible returns for members.

It also flags as negative a proposal in the document to formalise economic co-ordination through the Presidency, citing the risks of centralisation and asks if this would result in the Treasury being sidelined.

Economists following SA have increasingly focused on the political story, rather than just the economics, in the wake of the Cabinet reshuffle and the ratings downgrades, and the concerns they have highlighted about potential policy shifts, as well as about SA’s economic growth trajectory.

Moody’s has SA on review for a downgrade and market speculation is that it will announce its verdict after the market closes next Friday or, at the latest, on June 9.

S&P Global Ratings, which downgraded SA’s foreign currency to junk but still has the local currency rating at investment grade, is also due to update its rating next Friday.

Government policy change on the cards

Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe is compiling a report that indicates there may be policy change in the next budget
National
14 days ago

Adapt or die, says ANC in plan to revamp structure

Party document suggests branches in companies and more transparent election of leaders
Politics
1 month ago

