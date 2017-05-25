Many ANC proposals in discussion documents worth debate, says Credit Suisse

Teixeira said there was much in the ANC documents that was worth debate and analysis.

"We are, however, concerned that this will not happen at the ANC’s policy conference, which could be used by factions to strengthen positions for the party’s leadership battle."

The report judges most of the pronouncements in the economic transformation document to be positive, but identifies negatives in the ANC’s strategy and tactics document. One example is a proposal that pension funds and trade union investments should be managed in line with the imperatives of development.

Credit Suisse expresses concern that this could see the reintroduction of prescribed assets and warns that pension fund investments should be managed to achieve the highest possible returns for members.

It also flags as negative a proposal in the document to formalise economic co-ordination through the Presidency, citing the risks of centralisation and asks if this would result in the Treasury being sidelined.

Economists following SA have increasingly focused on the political story, rather than just the economics, in the wake of the Cabinet reshuffle and the ratings downgrades, and the concerns they have highlighted about potential policy shifts, as well as about SA’s economic growth trajectory.

Moody’s has SA on review for a downgrade and market speculation is that it will announce its verdict after the market closes next Friday or, at the latest, on June 9.

S&P Global Ratings, which downgraded SA’s foreign currency to junk but still has the local currency rating at investment grade, is also due to update its rating next Friday.