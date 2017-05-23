Economic growth cycle indicator slumps in March

The South African Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator for March declined 0.4% from February.

The indicator, released on Tuesday, is a strong projection of SA’s economic growth cycle for the next six to 12 months.

Four of its nine component time series decreased, outweighing increases for the remaining five.

The largest negative contributions to the movement in the composite leading indicator in March resulted from a decrease in the South-African-produced export commodity price index (US dollar based), which was positive the month before.

This was followed by a deceleration in the six-month smoothed growth in real money supply.

The latest indicator numbers paint a less rosy picture and come as many economists have lowered their growth forecasts, recently.

The Reserve Bank compiles the leading indicator by assessing monthly movements in various economic indicators such as building plans passed, commodity prices and new passenger vehicles sold.

The largest positive contributions to the movement in the composite leading indicator in March resulted from an acceleration in the 12-month percentage change in job advertising space, followed by an increase in the volume of orders in manufacturing.

One negative contribution resulted from a decrease in the average number of hours worked in the manufacturing sector.

The composite coincident business cycle indicator, which moves in line with current economic growth, increased 0.4% on the previous month’s, while the composite lagging business cycle indicator decreased 0.5% month-on-month.