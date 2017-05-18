Incentives needed to give electric cars leg up, says trade official

SA is in danger of falling behind in embracing "disruptive" technology, which would affect its competitiveness, says deputy director-general in the Department of Trade and Industry Garth Strachan.

Disruptive technology covers electric cars, cellphones, social media and smart tech.

"We cannot remain an automotive-producing country which only produces petrol and diesel vehicles," he said. Incentives were needed for consumers to purchase electric vehicles (EVs) and for companies to invest in them.

That SA was a small market and far from the big ones was a major concern. Changes to the Automotive Production Development Programme had to encourage investment in future technology, including EVs, fuel-cell and gas-powered vehicles.

"Unless we change now, then down the road we could face tariff barriers. Unless the government achieves policy cohesion now, we will be in trouble," he said.