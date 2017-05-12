Economy

2016 wheat crop estimate is finalised at 1.91-million tonnes

12 May 2017 - 18:18 Staff Writer
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The commercial wheat crop for 2016 has been finalised at 1.91-million tons, the Crop Estimates Committee said on Friday in its final estimate for the year. These figures are marginally higher than the previous report, released in February.

Farmers were able to harvest better yields in the Western Cape, which accounted for the biggest production of wheat relative to other provinces.

For malting barley, the re-calculated crop size was finalised at 355,000 tonnes, which is 0.26% more than the previous estimate of 354,065 tonnes.

The canola crop estimate was pegged at 105,000 tonnes, 0.44% lower that the previous estimate of 105,460 tonnes.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Resurgent mining could stop SA’s slide into ...
Economy
2.
Mining may help stem SA’s slide into recession
Economy
3.
Malusi Gigaba prepares for rating agencies’ visits
Economy
4.
Research busts China myths on investment in Africa
Economy
5.
Bulk exports plunge by 24.4% year on year in April
Economy

Related Articles

Maize crop bodes well for food inflation
Economy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.