2016 wheat crop estimate is finalised at 1.91-million tonnes

The commercial wheat crop for 2016 has been finalised at 1.91-million tons, the Crop Estimates Committee said on Friday in its final estimate for the year. These figures are marginally higher than the previous report, released in February.

Farmers were able to harvest better yields in the Western Cape, which accounted for the biggest production of wheat relative to other provinces.

For malting barley, the re-calculated crop size was finalised at 355,000 tonnes, which is 0.26% more than the previous estimate of 354,065 tonnes.

The canola crop estimate was pegged at 105,000 tonnes, 0.44% lower that the previous estimate of 105,460 tonnes.