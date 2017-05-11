Economy

Manufacturing production down by 0.9% in first quarter

11 May 2017 - 13:50 Sunita Menon
Picture: BLOOMBERG/MARTIN LEISSL
Picture: BLOOMBERG/MARTIN LEISSL

Manufacturing production slumped in the first quarter of the year, Statistics SA reported on Thursday. Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production decreased by 0.9% in the first quarter compared with the fourth quarter of 2016.

Seven of the 10 manufacturing divisions reported negative growth rates over this period based on lacklustre demand. The mining production data, which came in better than expected, will likely offset the manufacturing sector’s impact on GDP in the first quarter.

Manufacturing production increased by 0.3% in March 2017 compared with March 2016. The rise is due to the prior year’s factory output reduced by the Easter holidays falling in March.

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production decreased by 0.6% in March 2017 compared with February 2017. This followed month-on-month contractions of 0.3% in February and 0.7% in January.

UK needs trade deal with SA too, Ford says

Ford suggested it could also seek government support to maintain the benefits of tariff-free trade
Companies
10 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Rob Davies looks on bright side despite ratings downgrades

Glass Half Full index finds while global executives are worried about the effect of politics on business, they are more upbeat on the world economy ...
Economy
10 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Davies gets ball rolling for more protection against cheap steel

Latest tariffs will add heft to the existing levy on foreign imports
Economy
10 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Introducing Ipap the ninth

The industrial sector shows growth under previous iterations of the Industrial Policy Action Plan, but SA lags far behind comparable international ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Davies gets ball rolling for more ...
Economy
2.
Malusi Gigaba prepares for rating agencies’ visits
Economy
3.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Rob Davies looks on bright side ...
Economy
4.
Lungisa Fuzile warns ‘radical’ trips up economic ...
Economy
5.
State guarantees of R466bn unlikely ‘to explode’
Economy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.