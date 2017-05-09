Economy

SECTOR THREATENED

SA ‘forced’ to impose emergency safeguard steel tariffs, says Rob Davies

SA alerts the World Trade Organisation it must impose emergency steel tariffs from July to protect the local industry

09 May 2017 - 05:08 Nqobile Dludla
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

SA had "no choice" but to impose emergency safeguard tariffs on imports of certain flat hot-rolled steel products to protect local industry, Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies said on Monday.

SA was proposing to put on the safeguard duties from July, it said in a filing published by the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in April. The tariff would be in place for three years and is proposed to fall from 12% in the first year to 10% in the second year and 8% in the third.

"We’ll indicate what the quantum is when those processes are complete," Davies said on the sidelines of a visit to a pharmaceutical company.

"We have to ensure that we maintain the primary steel manufacturing in SA. We have no choice actually, [if] we let it go then there will be a huge knock-on effect for the industry as a whole because we don’t have the capacity to import anyway."

Domestic steel producers have said China, which produces half the world’s steel, has been dumping excess output locally as consumption at home wanes and these low-priced imports have resulted in low sales volumes for the domestic companies.

Davies said that the tariff would be imposed in a way that also accommodated the downstream industry, where the main jobs were.

"The levels of protection we’ve deployed in the country are modest by global comparison," Davies said.

Emergency tariffs are used against an unforeseen surge of imports that threatens domestic producers.

They are allowed under WTO rules but have to be notified to the organisation and  justified by data and can be challenged by other WTO  members.

Reuters

SA’s steel production increases slightly

World Steel Association says production has edged up to meet slightly improved demand
Markets
13 days ago

SA steel maker in talks to raise loan

ArcelorMittal SA has paid a R1.5bn Competition Commission penalty for price-fixing and has costs relating to the closure of the Thabazimbi iron-ore ...
Companies
1 month ago

ArcelorMittal puts focus on protection

Steel markets still subdued despite 10% import tariff
Companies
2 months ago

