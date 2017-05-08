New fund will encourage inclusive growth in tourism sector, Tokozile Xasa says

Tourism Minister Tokozile Xasa is to drive a strategy of inclusive tourism growth, promoting small-and medium-sized entrepreneurs.

A government-financed tourism development fund will be created in collaboration with development finance institutions to support small-and medium-sized enterprises, including community-based projects. Details of the fund will be announced by the minister in her budget vote speech in the National Assembly later in May.

Tourism growth had been impressive but the minister emphasised that it was important to go beyond mere numbers and achieve inclusive growth, so that more people benefited from it. This would help achieve the "radical economic transformation" that President Jacob Zuma has prioritised as an objective of government.

The minister and departmental officials addressed members of Parliament’s tourism committee on Friday, about the department’s annual performance plan.

Xasa said state-owned assets and properties would be leveraged to bring in black management capacity and concessionaires.

"We are also looking at land as an area for new investment. This is largely in the hands of municipalities and we will be partnering with municipalities," she added.

Another way that her department will be promoting black entrepreneurs will be through its procurement budget and the implementation of the 30% set-aside policy, which mandates that 30% of state procurement is channeled to black-owned small-and medium-sized enterprises.

Big business will also be encouraged to assist in the development of small firms and skills. The department plans to convene a tourism sector transformation indaba between industry and the government, to accelerate change.

Director-general Victor Tharage warned that if transformation and inclusivity were not achieved in the sector, its long-term sustainability would be threatened.

Another pillar of the department’s activities would be to create a conducive environment for investment in tourism, and it would work closely with the "one-stop shop" initiative of the Department of Trade and Industry, which aims to offer investors a single window into different government departments.

Enterprises within the tourism sector would also be identified as possible beneficiaries of the grant funding provided under the black industrialist programme, which aims to create 100 black industrialists by the end of the current financial year.

New opportunities for tourism in the marine and coastal sphere were also being explored, Xasa said.

Details of the department’s long-term strategy to grow the tourism sector are contained in its national tourism sector strategy, which is currently open for public comment.

In terms of this strategy, the department aimed to increase the number of tourists by 5-million within five years, 1-million of which would be domestic tourists.

It was envisaged that tourism’s direct contribution to GDP would increase from R118bn in 2015 to R302bn in 2026, with the number of direct jobs supported by the sector forecast to rise from 702,824 to 1-million over this period.

Export earnings were targeted to increase from R115bn in 2015 to R359bn in 2026, while capital investment in the sector was targeted to rise from R64bn to R149bn.