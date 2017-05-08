Economy

Gross reserves climb in April on higher gold price

08 May 2017
SA’s gross foreign reserves, which include gold and foreign exchange, rose in April as a result of a higher gold price.

The Reserve Bank’s holdings of gross reserves rose $102m to $46.69bn in April, the data showed on Monday. This was up from $46.59bn in March.

The dollar-denominated gold price was up 1.95% to $1,265.52/oz in the review period.

Foreign exchange reserves are an important indicator of a country’s ability to repay foreign debt in the short term and are used for currency defence. Reserves are also taken into account when determining a country’s credit rating.

The international liquidity position (ILP) increased $309m to $41.73bn partly due to an increase in gold reserves.

