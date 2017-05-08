ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Bank likely to keep interest rates steady

Economy

Key reports include the Quarterly Labour Force Survey and mining and manufacturing production

The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) starts its three-day meeting on Monday, kicking off a busy week in which key economic data are due to be released.

A decision on interest rates is expected on Wednesday.

The Quarterly Labour Force Survey comes out on Monday, and mining and manufacturing production figures for March are scheduled to be released on Wednesday.

Commenting on which factors the MPC would be looking at, Nedbank economists said in a research note: "The currency’s volatility will play a major role in the MPC’s rate decisions going forward.

"With possible political and currency turmoil over the next few months, we believe that the MPC will remain cautious and keep rates flat for longer, but may raise rates if the rand starts to weaken significantly."

Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan forecasts that the Quarterly Labour Force Survey will reflect an increase in the unemployment rate to 27% in the first quarter, from 26.5% in the fourth quarter of 2016.

"The weak economic growth backdrop will continue to manifest in stubbornly high unemployment levels," she said.

In 2016, unemployment rose to an average rate of 26.7% from 25.3% in 2015, surpassing the 23%-24% unemployment rate during the 2008 recession.

On Wednesday, Statistics SA will release the mining and manufacturing data for March. The release of the Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) last week indicated an impending contraction in the manufacturing sector.

First National Bank economist Mamello Matikinca said the mining and manufacturing figures would provide an indication of how the sectors performed in the first quarter of 2017.

"The improvement in mining production that started at the beginning of the year should have been sustained thanks to an improvement in commodity prices and uptick in demand as indicated by higher metal and mineral exports.

"Given that the improvement in the PMI [in the first quarter] has not translated into higher manufacturing output, we would not be surprised by continued weakness, as domestic demand remains lacklustre," she said.

Kaplan expected manufacturing production for March to show a slight 0.1% year-on-year improvement compared with the 3.6% contraction in February.

Mining is forecast to make a positive contribution to first-quarter GDP.

"This would serve to offset some of the likely drag from the manufacturing and retail sectors. The lift in commodity prices and the ongoing strengthening in global growth indicators have aided the performance of the mining sector," Kaplan said.

