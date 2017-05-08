Economy

WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

Business ‘no longer state’s best friend’

Business and the Zuma government ‘have work to do’

08 May 2017 - 05:03 Sunita Menon
Picture: BLOOMBERG/MATTHEW LLOYD
Picture: BLOOMBERG/MATTHEW LLOYD

That the relationship between the government and labour and business is not as cosy as it was a year ago was apparent at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa in Durban.

"Business was admittedly lacking in presence," said Investment Solutions chief economist Lesiba Mothata, who attended the summit.

"One has not seen the [same interaction between] … labour and business with the government that we saw 12 months ago. The relationship is not the same as before," he said.

But Business Leadership SA deputy chairman Bonang Mohale, who has been vocal about the Cabinet reshuffle, said business had been present. "Business can’t boycott pushing SA … we have an obligation."

However, there was a lot of concern about SA, he said.

"At the time that we had a team promoting investment, they were called back, that was an own goal." Business would "roll up our sleeves and do the work", he said.

