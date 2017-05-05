Decline in power use points to extent of slowdown

If a country’s electricity consumption is a reliable barometer of its economic health, SA’s economy has declined as much as 20% over the past decade.

The good news in the Statistics SA monthly report on electricity generated and available for distribution, released on Thursday, is that the economy rebounded 11% from February to March, judging from its total power bill. The bad news is that this takes its decline from an economic peak, reached in July 2007, from 20% in February to 10.7% in March.

Stats SA reports that its electricity-volume index, which was set to 100 in 2015, rebounded to 102.2 points in March from 92.1 points in February. The index reached a peak of 114.4 points in July 2007 before Eskom’s load-shedding woes set in.

Demand for power tends to be higher in midwinter and the index reached 112.9 points in July 2008 before rolling blackouts caused it to crash to a nadir of 86.8 points in February 2009.