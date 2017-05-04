Mixed news for SA business in Standard Bank PMI

Business conditions in the South African economy showed their weakest improvement in six months in April, according to the Standard Bank purchasing managers index (PMI).

The PMI dropped slightly, to 50.3, from 50.7 in March.

While this marked the eight consecutive month above 50 — the longest sequence of sustained improvement in more than four years — the rate of expansion is the weakest since November 2016.

The survey, sponsored by Standard Bank and produced by Markit, provides an early indication of operating conditions in SA.

Unlike the Absa PMI, released on Tuesday, which looks specifically at the manufacturing sector, the Standard Bank PMI looks at the whole economy.

Readings above the neutral 50-point mark point to an improvement in business conditions.

Standard Bank Economist Thanda Sithole said: "April’s print was the lowest since August 2016 but encouragingly above the 49.5 and 49.7 averages recorded for 2015 and 2016 respectively."

The improvement in the South African business climate was helped by a further rise in new business received. However, a decline in new export orders weighed on growth of total new business.