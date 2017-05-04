If electricity consumption equates to economic health, SA is unwell

Demand for power tends to be higher in mid-winter and the index reached 112.9 points in July 2008 before rolling blackouts caused it to crash to a nadir of 86.8 points in February 2009.

Measured in gigawatt-hours (GWh) rather than index points, the July 2007 power peak equated to 23,801GWh. Much as Eskom likes to crow that it has resolved SA’s load shedding crisis, peak demand in July 2016 was 22,520GWh — 5.4% lower than 10 years ago.

A sharp decline in SA’s economy following the load shedding crisis is borne out by other Stats SA releases. For instance, according to its manufacturing volume index, SA’s factory output reached a peak of 125.9 points in October 2007, a level manufacturers managed to sustain the following month.

The load-shedding crisis saw this index plunge to 82.7 in January 2009, and it has only limped back to 100.1 points in Stats SA’s most recent report for February 2017.

The bleak picture of the damage done to SA’s economy by load shedding is also echoed in Stats SA’s quarterly utilisation of production capacity report, also released on Thursday. In the fourth quarter of 2007, before electricity became unreliable due to Eskom’s problems, utilisation was at 86.6%. During the height of load shedding in the third quarter of 2009, utilisation fell to 77.4%.

The report shows utilisation in the first quarter of 2017 was 80.8%, or 6.3 percentage points lower than prior to load shedding.

The textile, clothing and footwear industry appears to be suffering most with 72.8% utilisation of production capability. The clothing sector also showed the sharpest annual decline in utilisation of 2.2 percentage points.

Of the 10 types of manufacturing segments Stats SA gives utilisation figures for, only two showed improvements from the first quarter of 2016: paper and furniture producers.

Glass manufacturers suffered a 1.6 percentage point decline to 79.4% utilisation, and falling vehicle sales contributed to car factory utilisation declining 1.2 percentage points to 82.4%.

Hidden in these figures is the enormous damage a four-fold increase in electricity prices — along with unreliable supply — has done to SA’s economy over the past decade.