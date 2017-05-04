Cabinet reshuffle has less of an impact than feared
But economists say the full force is expected to be seen when the hard data for April is released in June and the knock to confidence will be felt in the second quarter
Business confidence and the purchasing managers index (PMI) faired better than expected, showing signs that the cabinet reshuffle and downgrade to "junk" status may have had a less immediate impact than feared.
Despite the Absa PMI showing a contraction in the manufacturing sector, a knock to confidence and banks revising down their growth forecasts, the economy as a whole hasn’t been hit hard yet. Economists say the full impact is expected to be seen when the hard data for April is released in June and the knock to confidence will be felt in the second quarter.
The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) Business Confidence Index (BCI) was marginally up 1.1 index points in April from 93.8 in March.
Sacci said in a statement on Thursday: "If not for the disruptions caused by the end of March developments and the junk status, the Sacci BCI could have improved on the elevated level of January 2017."
Business conditions slowed marginally in April according to the Standard Bank PMI to 50.3 in April from 50.7 in March. It’s the weakest level in six months but still suggests an improvement.
Capital Economics economist John Ashbourne said: "The upbeat reading comes despite the fact that today’s number was the first to fully capture the effect of [the cabinet reshuffle]."
The varying results do, at least, suggest the absence of the significant, immediate, and widespread negative effect that some seem to have feared.John Ashbourne, Capital Economics
Ashbourne added that the BCI was a key of how the economy will hold up under the weight of increased political risk.
"Today’s figure suggests that this year’s cabinet reshuffle has had less of an immediate impact on business sentiment."
Ashbourne cautioned, however, that the PMI has occasionally been an unreliable indicator as poor readings in 2015 and 2016 did not translate to a major fall in output.
"Mixed signals from the two surveys make it difficult to precisely estimate the state of the economy," he said.
"But the varying results do, at least, suggest the absence of the significant, immediate, and widespread negative effect that some seem to have feared."
The better than expected results come as BMI Research, a subsidiary of Fitch revised down SA’s economics growth forecast from 1.1% to 0.9% based on "increasingly populist statements" by President Jacob Zuma and the call for radical economic transformation.
BMI head of Econometrics and Data David Snowdon added that the rhetoric "will only further deter investors and weigh on fixed investment growth".
Snowdon said the primary risks were based on the policy trajectory.
The Standard Bank PMI is more reflective of different parts of the economy and the overall outlook is a little better.Jeffrey Schultz BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas economist Jeffrey Schultz said: "The numbers are more reflective of the cabinet reshuffle and downgrade."
On Tuesday, the Absa PMI, which looks at the manufacturing sector, slumped dramatically to 44.7 in April from an average of 51.9 during the first quarter.
"The Absa PMI indicated that there’s been quite a knock to the manufacturing sector. The Standard Bank PMI is more reflective of different parts of the economy and the overall outlook is a little better."
The mining sector is expected to fair better with improved commodity prices while the agricultural sector is looking up with the dissipation of the drought.
He warned that while the numbers didn’t look too bad now, he expected a dent to confidence in the second quarter.
"From a fixed investment point of view, the numbers are going to look ugly."
