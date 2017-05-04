Cabinet reshuffle has less of an impact than feared

Ashbourne added that the BCI was a key of how the economy will hold up under the weight of increased political risk.

"Today’s figure suggests that this year’s cabinet reshuffle has had less of an immediate impact on business sentiment."

Ashbourne cautioned, however, that the PMI has occasionally been an unreliable indicator as poor readings in 2015 and 2016 did not translate to a major fall in output.

"Mixed signals from the two surveys make it difficult to precisely estimate the state of the economy," he said.

"But the varying results do, at least, suggest the absence of the significant, immediate, and widespread negative effect that some seem to have feared."

The better than expected results come as BMI Research, a subsidiary of Fitch revised down SA’s economics growth forecast from 1.1% to 0.9% based on "increasingly populist statements" by President Jacob Zuma and the call for radical economic transformation.

BMI head of Econometrics and Data David Snowdon added that the rhetoric "will only further deter investors and weigh on fixed investment growth".

Snowdon said the primary risks were based on the policy trajectory.