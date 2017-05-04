BUSINESS DAY TV: While there are ‘all sorts’ of risks, a global recovery is likely

MM: It’s a good point. Divergence between soft economic data, which is stuff like the PMI, your business confidence, which are most survey-based — the divergence between that and the hard economic data happens quite regularly but over time you do tend to see a convergence. So I wasn’t really surprised to see the poor January print in hard manufacturing output, but it’s quite possible that after that we could see a little bit of a correction perhaps and some convergence towards the stronger PMI. But of course the key question is what happens going forward, and what we read from the latest PMI certainly isn’t great.

BDTV: Absolutely, where we’ve got expectations, of course, on business conditions in six months’ time pulling back, and we always question exuberance of expectations. This time round that decline coming through is illustrative, I guess, of the bleak or the dire times that lie ahead.

MM: Yes, it’s a good point and part of it reflects that confidence issue, though that we are always talking about. We had the political shock, we had the credit ratings downgrade, so it’s too early to tell what the impact of that really is going to be in the economy. But what you are seeing being reflected in the results of the survey, particularly the forward-looking aspects of the PMI, unlike the expected business conditions index, and including the purchasing commitment index, is a reflection of some of the uncertainty around of what all of this is going to mean for the country going forward.

BDTV: To what extent do you think that it could be cushioned by the weaker rand? So yes, it did feed through to higher purchasing prices over the period, particularly fuel prices, but at the same time we’ve seen interest in our exports and we’ve also seen European PMI out today looking really good, in fact I saw it’s the most points in six years. So could we see good export demand?

MM: Absolutely. One thing that came out in April specifically is that all of this weakness that we’re seeing came from the domestic market, and manufacturers specifically said that when they look at export demand, that actually held up quite well, which I believe gives you a sense that the strength that we’re seeing from our trading partners, Europe and China specifically, is continuing to provide a little bit of a buffer in this environment where we have the domestic market facing somewhat of uncertainty. But the domestic demand component is the biggest chunk or biggest driver of domestic manufacturing and without a big enough rebound in that going forward, we’re certainly going to experience a lacklustre manufacturing sector.