BUSINESS DAY TV: While there are ‘all sorts’ of risks, a global recovery is likely
Barclays Africa economist Miyelani Maluleke discusses prospects for the manufacturing sector as factory owners factor in slower economic growth
BUSINESS DAY TV: Factory owners are gearing down for a contraction after the recent credit downgrades look set to put the brakes on already weak growth.
Absa’s Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) slumped to 44.7 in April, that’s down from an average 51.9 in the first quarter of the year. Joining us with more detail is Barclays’ Africa economist Miyelani Maluleke.
Miyelani, do you think this was an over-reaction to the events of March and April?
MIYELANI MALULEKE: It’s a good point. You will remember that in the aftermath of the political shock that we had at the end of March and the subsequent credit ratings downgrade, the big question was, what sort of economic impact was this going to have.
So the PMI for April is the first sort of indicator of economic activity in the aftermath of all of that ... makes for very poor reading. And it is probably true that part of it actually reflects a weakening in confidence within the business side and the consumer side following those events.
But there appears to be something else at play here, which is the timing of the holidays in April. If you remember we had our Easter holidays last year in March and this time around they moved through to April. And you could argue that a part of that should be compensated for by the seasonal adjustment that we do on the PMI, but I suspect that the timing of it this time around provided some more scope for extended long weekends which could have reduced the working days and probably distorting some of the data a little bit.
BDTV: It’s quite a pullback that we’ve seen, 50 dropping to 44.7, are you surprised at the extent of the decline that has come through?
MM: Absolutely, and the magnitude of it is probably going to prove to be an over-shoot. I really would not be surprised to see some correction in May of that. That said, there is a pretty clear indication that there is some underlying weakness here that is not going to go away very rapidly which is quite disappointing because you will remember that in the first quarter we had a very strong recovery from January and we’d managed to somehow maintain the strength through to February and March. But we’re now seeing a reversal of those fortunes to some degree.
BDTV: We also had the PMI at the beginning of the year slightly at odds with the actual manufacturing data that came through for the first couple of months of the year. Do you think we’re going to see more alignment now?
MM: It’s a good point. Divergence between soft economic data, which is stuff like the PMI, your business confidence, which are most survey-based — the divergence between that and the hard economic data happens quite regularly but over time you do tend to see a convergence. So I wasn’t really surprised to see the poor January print in hard manufacturing output, but it’s quite possible that after that we could see a little bit of a correction perhaps and some convergence towards the stronger PMI. But of course the key question is what happens going forward, and what we read from the latest PMI certainly isn’t great.
BDTV: Absolutely, where we’ve got expectations, of course, on business conditions in six months’ time pulling back, and we always question exuberance of expectations. This time round that decline coming through is illustrative, I guess, of the bleak or the dire times that lie ahead.
MM: Yes, it’s a good point and part of it reflects that confidence issue, though that we are always talking about. We had the political shock, we had the credit ratings downgrade, so it’s too early to tell what the impact of that really is going to be in the economy. But what you are seeing being reflected in the results of the survey, particularly the forward-looking aspects of the PMI, unlike the expected business conditions index, and including the purchasing commitment index, is a reflection of some of the uncertainty around of what all of this is going to mean for the country going forward.
BDTV: To what extent do you think that it could be cushioned by the weaker rand? So yes, it did feed through to higher purchasing prices over the period, particularly fuel prices, but at the same time we’ve seen interest in our exports and we’ve also seen European PMI out today looking really good, in fact I saw it’s the most points in six years. So could we see good export demand?
MM: Absolutely. One thing that came out in April specifically is that all of this weakness that we’re seeing came from the domestic market, and manufacturers specifically said that when they look at export demand, that actually held up quite well, which I believe gives you a sense that the strength that we’re seeing from our trading partners, Europe and China specifically, is continuing to provide a little bit of a buffer in this environment where we have the domestic market facing somewhat of uncertainty. But the domestic demand component is the biggest chunk or biggest driver of domestic manufacturing and without a big enough rebound in that going forward, we’re certainly going to experience a lacklustre manufacturing sector.
BDTV: You highlight China, Europe as well as we alluded to, but China’s manufacturing PMI for April falling to a seven-month low, there seems to be quite a disconnect or a mixed picture when it comes to what’s at play in the international arena. So what’s your sense of that global environment at this stage?
MM: Without question, so one thing that we had seen particularly towards the end of last year is the gradual but fairly sustained improvement in manufacturing activity, and it appears to be synchronised. For me, that’s the crucial bit here; if you look at Europe, you look at the US and you look at China, we’ve seen a general up-tick. Yes it is true that the latest PMI, particularly from China, has softened a little bit, but it remains above that 50-point mark and it’s still in expansionary territory, and for me, as long as we remain in that region that’s certainly very supportive for domestic manufactures.
It is true that there are all kinds of risks, particularly political risks in Europe, that could affect things, but at this stage, I’m quite comfortable that the recovery globally is solid enough to remain a supportive factor for us.
BDTV: But back home, are you starting to factor in the possibility of a recession in SA this year?
MM: We remain of the view that the probability of a recession is quite low. You will remember that in the fourth quarter of last year we had that surprise contraction in GDP, but it’s pretty clear that we’re seeing a continuing recovery in the agricultural sector so we think that’s going to support a bit of a recovery in the first quarter. But going forward, certainly the risks remain.
We remain worried about the consumer who, as you know, in this fiscal year has to face additional tax hikes, and we remain a bit concerned about that, but we don’t think that we’re going to fall into a recession this year and we hold baseline view is that growth should come to about 1% for the year.
