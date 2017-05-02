Manufacturing PMI plunges back into contraction territory after Zuma’s reshuffle

After signs of growth in the first quarter of 2017, the seasonally adjusted purchasing managers index (PMI) fell below the 50-point mark in April.

The Absa PMI dropped to 44.7 index points, from an average of 51.9 during the first quarter.

It was the first full survey after the recent cabinet reshuffle and subsequent sovereign credit rating downgrades. It is likely that respondents expect economic growth and domestic demand to be weaker than before.

The decline was due to a slump in key subcomponents measuring business activity and inventories.

A score above 50 indicates an expanding manufacturing sector.