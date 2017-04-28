Economy

Credit growth slows again, in another sign of depressed economic activity

28 April 2017 - 09:21 Staff Writer
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

SA’s private sector credit growth moderated further in March, providing further evidence that the local economy is still in the doldrums.

Growth in extension of credit to the private sector — consumers and business — slowed to an annualised 4.95% in March, its weakest level since November, and compared with 5.29% in February, Reserve Bank data showed on Friday.

This outcome was not unexpected.

"Depressed business and consumer confidence, as well as weak economic activity, have contributed to the suppressed rates of credit growth," Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan said last week before the release of the data.

Growth in M3 money supply, the Bank’s broadest measure of how much money is circulating in the economy, also slowed — to 5.62% from 6.62% in February.

When money supply increases, it typically increases the availability of loans, which individuals and businesses use to make purchases. The higher the money supply growth, the higher the growth in available funds.

Conversely, if money supply growth slows, it can have a negative effect on economic growth by leading to tighter lending.

Banks cut growth forecast for SA

Standard Bank and Nedbank join FNB in downward revisions as Reserve Bank maintains positive outlook
Economy
2 days ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Producer inflation set to continue dropping

On Friday, Stats SA will release private sector credit extension figures for March
Economy
4 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Banks cut growth forecast for SA
Economy
2.
Reserve Bank pledges to keep targeting low ...
Economy
3.
Ebrahim Patel warns of transformation ...
Economy
4.
Producer price inflation improves after drought ...
Economy
5.
Credit rating downgrade is ‘bad news’ for SA, ...
Economy

Related Articles

Rating agencies did not conspire against the government or ANC
Opinion

Business meets Jacob Zuma on trust deficit
National

More investment in SA ‘likely to be put on ice’
Economy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.